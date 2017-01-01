The goal of StdLib is simple; to provide the building blocks every developer and company needs to create fully-fledged web services and iterate on business hypotheses in the shortest timeframe possible, while still being robust enough to maintain the same code and workflows into production environments. Our developers don't just save hours, they can save weeks of headache. Want to check it out? Give it a try below.
How do we accomplish this? Easy. We break everything down into functions. Built on new "server-less" technology, we allow developers to write Node.js functions (discrete units of code), package one or more of them together, and deploy these packages as infinitely scalable web services. No server maintenance required - these services are auto-scaling and self-healing.
Use StdLib to write functions from your development environment and deploy them to the cloud in an instant. From general purpose Business APIs, to Slack Bots, Twilio Messaging Hubs, Alexa Skills and more — you can build new projects and connect them to third party services in record time. Sick of complexity? We're making web development simple again.
StdLib isn't just a library. It's an all-in-one development solution, from ideation to implementation, iteration, all the way through to production. Just check out some of the cool things you can do.
Share your services and functions within your organization or across the globe effortlessly. The future of API composition and integration is here.