Functions for Business Value in Seconds
The Standard Library for Functions as a Service. Discover pre-built APIs, compose your own, build apps, and move your business faster than ever with new "server-less" technology.
A Standard Library For The Web

The goal of StdLib is simple; to provide the building blocks every developer and company needs to create fully-fledged web services and iterate on business hypotheses in the shortest timeframe possible, while still being robust enough to maintain the same code and workflows into production environments. Our developers don't just save hours, they can save weeks of headache. Want to check it out? Give it a try below.

How do we accomplish this? Easy. We break everything down into functions. Built on new "server-less" technology, we allow developers to write Node.js functions (discrete units of code), package one or more of them together, and deploy these packages as infinitely scalable web services. No server maintenance required - these services are auto-scaling and self-healing.

Build, Compose and Deploy — 10 Minutes or Less

Use StdLib to write functions from your development environment and deploy them to the cloud in an instant. From general purpose Business APIs, to Slack Bots, Twilio Messaging Hubs, Alexa Skills and more — you can build new projects and connect them to third party services in record time. Sick of complexity? We're making web development simple again.

StdLib Features

StdLib isn't just a library. It's an all-in-one development solution, from ideation to implementation, iteration, all the way through to production. Just check out some of the cool things you can do.

  Infinite Scalability
Based on new "serverless" technology, your code scales to any request load.
  Self-Healing Services
Runtime error? No problem. StdLib services self-heal, meaning one-off errors won't disrupt other customers.
  Command Line Tools
Don't spend time wrestling with project setup, get started in a few seconds with the StdLib CLI
  Automatic Type Checking
The StdLib Gateway comes with a built-in type system, meaning you can trust user input and your developers can trust output.
  Open Specification
StdLib is based on the FaaSlang open specification, meaning it's portable should you want to set up your own system.
  Rate Limiting
Have some fragile infrastructure behind the scenes that you need to protect? StdLib can act as a gateway and set rate limits easily.
  Billing and Authentication
Billing is handled down to the request by StdLib's system, meaning you can charge and earn for your services with the click of a button.
  Scheduled Functions
With our function scheduler, we offer chron-jobs as a service — schedule your own or any public function in a flash.
  Immutable Services
StdLib services, once released, are immutable, meaning you can trust them to never be overwritten.
  Mutable Dev Environments
Testing and rapid iteration in development and staging environments requires only a single command.
  Local Development
A first in the "serverless" world, StdLib makes local development a breeze — test your functions before deploying them.
  Team Collaboration
Create a team and add developers to help build your functions with you, great software is a communal effort.
Share, Discover and Integrate

Share your services and functions within your organization or across the globe effortlessly. The future of API composition and integration is here.


